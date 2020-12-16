Blenders Pride wins 3 international awards

Monde Selection is the only quality institute in the world to offer a global quality evaluation of spirits and liqueurs.

New Delhi: Seagram’s Blenders Pride, an Indian whisky by Pernod Richard, has won three of the world’s most prestigious spirits competitions — Gold Award at Monde Selection 2020, Gold Medal at The Fifty Best, and Bronze Medal at London Spirits Competition 2020.

Monde Selection is the only quality institute in the world to offer a global quality evaluation of spirits and liqueurs. A panel of independent experts analyse each product individually on a set of up to 30 parameters that cover sensory, scientific and legal aspects of importance to consumers.

Complemented by a scientific and legal approach, Monde Selection’s process goes far beyond regular tastings. The Spirits and Liqueurs jury takes time to share their knowledge and experience, analysing each product individually. The evaluation sessions take place during a period of four months every year.

The Fifty Best held a “blind” tasting of 12 world whiskies with ten members on the spirits judging panel. Strict tasting rules were applied. The scoring was done on a 5-point system, with 5 as the highest. Double Gold, Gold and Silver medals are awarded according to a set range of final point scores received from the judges.

The London Spirits Competition recognise, reward and help promote spirits brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific spirits drinker. It singles out and shines the spotlight on those spirits brands that consumers really want to buy and have a clear market value for trade buyers.

Winning LSC allows the trade to hand-sell the brand to its end consumer with confidence as the spirits were judged on the merits of value, package, and quality. Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India commented: “It is a moment of great pride for us to receive three internationally acclaimed awards for Seagram’s Blenders Pride at Monde Selection, The Fifty Best and London Spirits Competitions.

At Pernod Ricard India, we have always been committed to offering the finest quality products and delivering value ahead of the curve to our consumers. These achievements are an affirmation of our quality offering that caters to the aspirations of our suave consumers, while reiterating our market position as a preferred brand for millennials.”