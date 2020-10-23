Blood donation camp held at Madhapur

DCP Madhapur M.Venkateshwarlu visited the blood donation camp and appreciated the staff and youth of Madhapur area for the active participation in the camp

Hyderabad: In view of the police commemoration week, the Madhapur police with support of Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society organised a blood donation camp here on Thursday. A total of 105 units of blood was collected.

DCP Madhapur M.Venkateshwarlu visited the blood donation camp and appreciated the staff and youth of Madhapur area for the active participation in the camp. He further distributed certificates to the donors.

