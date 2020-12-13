Blood donation camp held in Warangal

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Warangal Urban: The Jackson Social Welfare Society conducted its 19th blood donation camp at the Blooms Public School at Kothawada in the city on Sunday under the supervision of officials of MGM Hospital.

Dr Prasad of the MGMH inaugurated the camp and praised the Society for conducting the camp for the benefit of patients. As many as 35 people donated the blood at the camp. The donors were given certificates of blood donation on the occasion. Society president Kondra Sai Pratap, General Secretary Kokkiligadda Yehoshuva, other members and staff of the MGM blood bank were present.

