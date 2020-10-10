Blue Dart strengthening logistics infra for pharma

Keen to support large-scale vaccine development and production happening in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: Logistics provider Blue Dart is strengthening its specialised temperature-controlled logistics (TCL) solution for life sciences, healthcare and clinical trials sectors. The company also provides reefer vehicle (cold chain) services to the biotech sector for seamless transport of vaccines.

The Deutsche Post DHL Group company is keen to help improve the supply chain and ensure timely medical provisions by ramping up its infrastructure with its specialised TCL capabilities to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Ketan Kulkarni, CMO and head, Business Development, Blue Dart, said, “As the development of the Covid-19 vaccine progresses across development phases, stringent temperature requirements (up to – 80°C) will be a critical factor for its transportation and warehousing at every stage.”

An efficient and specialised logistics network will be a prerequisite, to ensure safe and rapid delivery of billions of Covid-19 vaccine doses for mass immunisation, and other temperature sensitive pharma products on a national and global scale, Kulkarni added.

The company is actively working with various pharmaceutical and biotech companies that are conducting clinical trials to produce Covid-19 drugs and vaccines in India in their pre and post production activity. It is also involved in supply of critical medical equipment, testing kits, ventilators, PPEs, reagents, enzymes, respirators, surgical masks, goggles and gloves amongst other material.

In addition to having operational experience and infrastructure required for handling bio-medical shipments and supplies, the company has a fleet of six Boeing 757 freighters, over 20,000 ground vehicles, servicing more than 35,000 locations. Blue Dart has pharma-grade conditioning rooms at eight strategic locations in India including Hyderabad, at a close proximity to its aviation stations, which increase turnaround time and ensure speedy delivery.

Kulkarni further added, “As of now, we are expecting large-scale vaccine manufacturing mainly in Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad and Blue Dart is capable and prepared to meet any immediate large-scale demand.”

In order to meet the Covid-19 drug and vaccine supply requirements, the company has kept in place material for packaging, insulated shippers, walk-in cold rooms, coolants, network, manpower and technology. Further, Blue Dart has access to the global logistics network of the Group, covering over 220 countries.

Blue Dart has made strategic investments ahead of the curve to improve transit times, network optimisation, infrastructure and technology solutions, and is focusing on emerging markets, he added.

