Body of newborn found in nala in Hyderabad’s Kapra

The body was recovered in the nala flowing from the Kapra lake towards Nagaram near a culvert.

By | City Bureau | Published: 3:04 pm

Hyderabad: The body of a newborn baby was found in an open nala at Shubodayam Colony in Kapra here on Monday.

The Kushaiguda police suspect the infant to be aged around two months. They are investigating if the newborn was thrown alive into the nala or killed with the body dumped there.

The body meanwhile was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue.

