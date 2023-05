| Body Of Unidentified Man Found In Tank In Sangareddy

The body of an unidentified man was found in Mogulla Cheruvu tank at Kalabgoor village in Sangareddy Mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Sangareddy: The body of an unidentified man was found in Mogulla Cheruvu tank at Kalabgoor village in Sangareddy Mandal on Thursday.

The man was aged about 35 years and was wearing a black shirt and black trousers. Police said the body was about a fortnight old.

The Sangareddy Rural Police have registered a case. The body was sent to the Government Hospital Sangareddy for postmortem.