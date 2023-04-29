Sangareddy: 14 Degree students take ill after birthday celebrations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:37 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Sangareddy: Fourteen students of the Women Residential Degree College located in Budhera in Munipally Mandal took ill after having food brought by parents of one of them on Friday night.

Since the students were suffering from vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhea and headache, the college management shifted them to the local hospital. They were later shifted to the Government General Hospital Sangareddy on Saturday.

The parents had brought the food on the occasion of the birthday of their daughter.