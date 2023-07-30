Bogatha waterfall in Telangana reopened to public on Sunday

On Sunday, scores of tourists visited the waterfalls, eager to see the cascading waters and the lush green surroundings

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Tourists at Bogatha waterfall on Sunday.

Mulugu: The scenic Bogatha waterfall in the district reopened to the public on Sunday after being closed for almost 10 days due to heavy rainfall and flooding in the neighbouring areas. The waterfall, often called Telangana‘s Niagara, is located at Koyaveerapuram village of Wazeed mandal in the district and is a popular tourist destination. The fall is particularly stunning during the monsoon season when it is at its fullest.

On Sunday, scores of tourists visited the waterfalls, eager to see the cascading waters and the lush green surroundings. The forest officials took precautions to prevent untoward incidents, and the road between Pasra-Tadwai was repaired temporarily. The tourists were delighted to be able to visit the waterfalls again, with many taking pictures and videos of the falls. The Bogatha waterfall is a stunning sight, and the reopening of the waterfall is welcome news for the tourism industry in the region, with more visitors expected to visit the spot in the coming months.

Also Read Scenic waterfalls of erstwhile Adilabad district comes alive, beckon nature lovers