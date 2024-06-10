Bollywood mourns victims of suspected terror attack on Shiv Khori pilgrims

Sunday evening's tragic incident claimed at least nine lives and left over 33 others injured.

By ANI Published Date - 10 June 2024, 01:30 PM

Mumbai: As a bus carrying pilgrims to the Shiv Khori temple in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district fell into a deep gorge in a suspected terror attack, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their grief and offer prayers for the victims.

The tragic incident that took place on Sunday evening resulted in at least nine deaths and left over 33 others injured.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his X account to condemn the incident, writing, “Heart broken & devastated with the visuals of the Reasi terror attack. Prayers with the victims and families.”

Actor-turned-politician and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut also took to Instagram Stories to pen a note on the suspected terror attack.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on the pilgrims in Reasi, Jammu & Kashmir. They were going for Vaishnodevi Darshan and terrorists open fired them only because they were Hindus. I pray for the departed and hope for the swift recovery of the injured. Om shanti,” read her post.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also took to his X account to condemn the incident and wrote “Angry, Pained and Saddened by the cowardly attack on pilgrims in Reasi. Jammu! May Almighty give the loved ones of victims the strength to bear the pain and loss. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

According to officials, the bus, en route from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, was targetted by terrorists at around 06.10 pm when it reached Pouni area of Reasi district bordering Rajouri district.

“Terrorists opened fire, causing the driver to lose control and the bus to plunge into a gorge,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma told ANI.The SSP further said that the rescue operations are complete and the injured have been taken to Naraina and Reasi District hospitals. “The identities of the passengers were not confirmed. Initial reports suggest they belong to Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

The Indian Army launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi on Monday morning. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also arrived in Reasi and drones are also being used in search operation in dense forest areas in and around the incident site.