Book FIR against Revanth Reddy for abusing KCR: Kavitha

Kavitha warned that her party would approach the court if the police failed to file an FIR against Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 February 2024, 09:15 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to police registering an FIR against BRS leader and former MLA Balka Suman for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS MLC K Kavitha said the Revanth Reddy government was promoting the same policies adopted by the Congress in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Reacting to the FIR filed against Suman on social media platform ‘X’, Kavitha said before registering a FIR against Suman, the police should file a case against Revanth Reddy, who used derogatory language against BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who forced the Congress to grant a separate Telangana State. She warned that her party would approach the court if the police failed to file an FIR against Revanth Reddy.

“The remote control rule of Delhi in Telangana is reminiscent of a monarchy system, adopting the same policies adopted by the Congress party in the United AP. The police should immediately register a case against Revanth Reddy for using derogatory language against KCR,” she said.

Registration of FIR against a Dalit leader was an attack on democracy, she asserted.