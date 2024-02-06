State Govt should give notification for 1,99,960 jobs by month: Vinod Kumar

The Congress government, which promised to recruit 2 lakh government jobs after coming to power, started the process by issuing a notification only for 60 Group-I posts, said Vinod

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 February 2024, 09:03 PM

Karimnagar: Senior BRS leader and former MP, B Vinod Kumar, on Tuesday demanded that State government issue notifications for 1,99,960 vacant posts in various government departments by the end of this month.

The Congress government, which promised to recruit 2 lakh government jobs after coming to power, started the process by issuing a notification only for 60 Group-I posts. The government should release the schedule by identifying posts (1,99,960) that were lying vacant in various government departments by the end of February, Vinod Kumar said in a statement.

Unemployed youth would start preparation for competitive examinations if the government gave notification for recruiting jobs besides announcing the vacancy position. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and MLC Kodandaram had promised to release the job calendar after coming to power in the State. So, they should give clarity to the unemployed people when they were going to fill the vacant posts, he said.

The previous BRS government had filled 1.61 lakh government jobs besides conducting exams to recruit another 42,000. However, the recruitment process was not completed due to court cases.

As promised by the Congress during the elections, the process of recruiting 2 lakh jobs should be completed by December 31, 2024. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy should fulfill his promise, he added.