Book on KCR’s six-year administration unveiled in Nirmal

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy released a book titled ‘Okkaganokkadu’ that captures the six-year long administration of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, here on Thursday.

The book was authored by senior journalist Juluri Gourishankar, who essayed the progress achieved by the newly formed State, with various welfare schemes and developmental programmes introduced by Rao in the past six years.

Indrakaran Reddy was all praise for Gourishankar for authoring the book, citing statistics and braving odds. He opined that the work would be useful in understanding growth witnessed by Telangana under the leaders of Rao.