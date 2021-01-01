Born Queen fancied for SI Oaks

No false rails. The first race starts at 1-45 p.m.

Chennai: The S. Narredu-trained Born Queen looks unbeatable in the South India Oaks (Grade-II) 2400 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. No false rails. The first race starts at 1-45 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Bolivia 1, Lady Solitaire 2 Sweet Fragrance 3

2. Glorious Nissy 1, Eyes Of Falcon 2, Pappa Rich 3

3. Blue Patent 1, Beautiful Princess 2, Betty Boop 3

4. Square The Circle 1, Octavian 2, Semele 3

5. Born Queen 1, Bisate 2, Successor 3

6. Royal Commander 1, Torbert 2, Penang 3

7. Radical Review 1, Victory Walk 2, Sanctuary Cove 3

Day’s Best: Born Queen.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

