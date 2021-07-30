Boxer Lovlina Borgohain assures India of second medal

The Indian won the bout against Chen Nien-Chin by 4-1 split decision. With this win, she entered the semifinal and assured India at least a bronze.

By | Published: 9:19 am 9:33 am

Hyderabad: Twenty-three-year-old Lovlina Borgohain assured India of a second Olympic medal after registering a win in her quarterfinal bout against the Chinese Taipei opponent in the women’s welterweight (64-69kg) category, at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

The Indian won the bout against Chen Nien-Chin by 4-1 split decision. With this win, she entered the semifinal and assured India at least a bronze.

India’s first medal was won by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu in the 49 kg category when she lifted silver on the first day of the Games.

Lovlina started in dominating fashion winning the first round comfortably with all five judges scoring in her favour. The second round too went in her favour with three of the five judges scoring 10 points in her favour. With two rounds in her favour, she played safe in the final to keep the opponent at bay.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .