‘Brahmastra’ memes spark a laugh riot on Twitter

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:57 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Hyderabad: ‘Brahmastra‘ may be doing big numbers at the box-office, but with mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, there are still a few aspects of the movie that Twitterati can’t stop pointing out leading a meme fest online.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer was released on September 9. Since the film’s release there has been a lot of debate around the box-office numbers, story and the VFX of the film. On the other hand, the film has also sparked a lot of fan theories and memes regarding the dialogues and characters.

Have a look at a few hilarious memes here:

every day for 400 days alia came on the set of brahmastra just to shout shiva three to four times and went home — hay (@shiqayat) September 11, 2022

Meanwhile, the film has managed to gross Rs 225 crores worldwide, according to the media reports. Along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan and Mouni Roy. Apart from Hindi, the film was also released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.