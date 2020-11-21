Brain dead constable’s organs donated in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: An Armed Reserve police constable Koneri Anjaneeyulu, who was declared brain dead after he met with an accident at Mannemguda on November 18, gave a fresh lease of life to eight persons after his family decided to donate his organs.

While on his way to work, the constable sustained injuries when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car. Passers-by rushed him to a corporate hospital in Banjara Hills where doctors declared him brain dead early on Saturday.

Following a request from Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, the constable’s family agreed to donate his eyes, heart, kidneys and liver. With the assistance of ‘Maro Janma’, the Cyberabad Police Organ Donation Initiative, the organs were handed over to ‘Jeevan Dhaan’. Sajjanar appreciated the constable’s family for promptly agreeing to donate the organs.

