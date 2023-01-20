| Brain Dead Man From Nalgonda Gives New Lease Of Life To Five People

A 36-year-old brain dead patient’s parents, who were from Nalgonda district, donated his organs and gave a new lease on life to five people

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

File Photo of Malothu Hari Babu

Nalgonda: A 36-year-old brain dead patient’s parents, who were from Nalgonda district, donated his organs and gave a new lease on life to five people.

Maloth Hari Babu, son of Maloth Anjamma from Dubba Thanda of Miryalaguda mandal, collapsed suffering from high Blood Pressure while traveling to Khammam on Wednesday.

He had been shifted to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hyderabad for better treatment. But, the doctors declared him braindead on Friday morning. Maloth Anjamma was sarpanch of Dubba Thanda village.

Further, transplant coordinators of the hospital counselled his family members to donate his organs. On the consent of the family members, the doctors retrieved kidneys, liver and lungs.

Jeevan Daan committee members were shifted the organs to other hospitals for transplantation through green channel.