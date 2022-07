BRAOU PG first year examinations rescheduled

Published Date - 07:43 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Friday rescheduled the PG first year examinations scheduled for July 16 which will now commence from July 18.

Students who have already downloaded the hall tickets have been advised to download fresh hall tickets again from www.braouonline.in or www.braou.ac.in. For further details, they can visit BRAOU study centres or contact 040-23680240/241.