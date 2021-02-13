BRAOU to conduct contact-cum-counselling classes

By | Published: 7:28 pm

Hyderabad: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) will hold contact-cum-counselling classes for PG first and second year courses including MA (Economics, History, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Journalism & Mass Communication, Telugu, English, Hindi and Urdu); MCom, MBA, MSc, MLISc and BLISc for the academic year 2020-21 from February 21.

The contact-cum-counselling classes will be held at all the PG Study Centres located in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Students have been advised to visit the university portal www.braouonline.in for classes schedule and time table or visit BRAOU PG Study centres.

