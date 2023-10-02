Break ‘silence’ on deaths in Maharashtra hospital: Congress asks PM Modi

By PTI Published Date - 11:06 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday hit out at the government over 24 deaths in as many hours in a government hospital in Mahrashtra’s Nanded and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his “silence” on the incident.

Senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded strict action against those responsible and compensation for the affected families.

Twenty-four deaths, including that of 12 infants, have been reported in the last 24 hours in a government hospital in Nanded, a top Maharashtra health official said on earlier in the day.

A three-member expert committee has been set up to probe the incident, the official said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked Modi to break his “silence” on the incident.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said she received the “sad news” of death of 24 patients, including 12 infants, due to the shortage of medicines from Maharashtra.

“May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” she said.

“Strict action should be taken against those responsible and compensation should be given to the affected families,” she added.

In a post on X, the Congress said this is a very serious issue and demanded strict action against those responsible.

“Our condolences to the families of the deceased. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow,” it said.

According to reports, one of the reasons behind the death of patients is the lack of essential medicines, the party said.

“This is a very serious issue. Strict action should be taken against those who were negligent in this matter,” it said.

The government needs to work on the ground rather than focusing on publicity, the Congress said.

