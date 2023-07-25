Breaking free from the constraints of Schooling Systems

In a rapidly changing world, where AI and Digitalisation are transforming the way we live, it is important to cultivate critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 04:55 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Hyderabad: Dreamtime Learning Hub, a Micro School at Jubilee Hills empowers students to become innovative problem solvers, equipped with skills and knowledge.

Dreamtime is a tech-enabled and creation-focused, micro-school designed for children from 3 to 16 years. Their curriculum is designed to be hands-on, experiential, and practical, focusing on developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills. They focus on self-awareness, self-regulation, and self-mastery.

“Dreamtime is a concept that basically says your dreams are your reality, we teach kids majorly on how they will have the thoughts that will keep them moving forward, and if one has a negative thought we teach them how to reframe and reposition these thoughts in a way that it serves them and doesn’t hold them back,” said Lina Ashar, Founder, Dreamtime Learning Hub.

Their program is divided into 3 segments, foundation fantasy for 3 to 6-year-olds, elementary utopia for 6 to 11-year-olds, and middle years cosmos for 11 to 16-year-olds.

“Our HUB is different from the traditional schools as we have accelerated learning, we deeply focus on allowing time for immersive learning and play, we have small group classes of about 12 students, and a lot more,” added Lina.

A few activities that are held in their studios and workshops at the HUB include building and programming robots, designing and 3D printing objects, creating and recording music, cooking and baking, woodworking and metalworking, and many others.

