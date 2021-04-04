Bridge Gap Cancer Care Hospital inaugurated in Nizamabad

The 20-bedded hospital offers comprehensive and multidisciplinary cancer care including diagnosis, medical, radiation and surgical oncology services, under one roof.

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Hyderabad: Bridge Gap Cancer Care Hospitals, a state-of-the-art cancer care hospital, was formally inaugurated in Nizamabad by Roads and Buildings Minister, Vemula Prasanth Reddy.

A part of the Bridge Gap Life Sciences, the facility is aimed at bridging the gap in delivery of cancer care in north Telangana. The 20-bedded hospital offers comprehensive and multidisciplinary cancer care including diagnosis, medical, radiation and surgical oncology services, under one roof.

In a press release, the hospital said it has a robust cancer screening program to detect cancer at an early stage and the facility is equipped with an advanced operation theatre, day care chemotherapy suite, mammography, X-ray, ICU with two ventilators and modern labs. Also, in assocaitoin with Grace Cancer Foundation, the Bridge Gap Cancer Care Hospitals will conduct yearlong cancer screening drives through a specially designed cancer screening bus in and around Nizamabad.

Senior Robotic Surgical Oncologist and CEO of Grace Cancer Foundation, Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli said through the new facility, quality cancer care, will now be accessible for patients from Nizamabad district and its neighborhood.

Bigala Ganesh Gupta, MLA, Nizamabad, (Urban), Baji Reddy Goverdhan, MLA, Nizamabad (Rural), Rajeshwar Rao D, MLC and senior cancer specialists were present.