Bright Future CA triumph at Republic Day Junior Cricket Trophy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:23 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: Bright Future CA emerged champions at the 5th Republic Day Trophy Junior Cricket Championship held in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Captain Venu Mahdav slammed 65 to guide Bright Future CA to a thumping 87-run victory over ECDG in the final.

Batting first, Bright Future CA posted 228 in 32.1 overs. Later, Syed Asrar returned with 4/16 bowling figures to complete the formalities for his side. ECDG’s G Sravan six wicket haul went in vain.

Brief Scores: Final: Bright Future CA 228 in 32.1 overs (Venu Mahdav 65; Sravan G 6/30, Aabhijay V 2/24, Varshik G 2/33) bt ECDG 141 in 28.1 overs (Ambarish B 32; Syed Asrar 4/16, Asif bin Hydra 2/23); Awards: Most Valuable Player: Asif bin Hydra; Man of the Match: Syed Asrar; Best Batsman: Venu Mahdav; Best Bowler: Sravan G; Best Fielder: Ameer Shaikh; Best Wicket-Keeper: Farees Shareef; Emerging Player: Aravind Gona.