Ranji Trophy: Rohit, Chandan fifties power Hyderabad to 247/4 on Day 1

K Rohit Rayudu hit an unbeaten 90 while Chandan Sahani slammed 67 to power Hyderabad to 247/4 on the opening day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: K Rohit Rayudu hit an unbeaten 90 while Chandan Sahani slammed 67 to power Hyderabad to 247/4 on the opening day of the Group B Ranji Trophy match against Delhi at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Batting first, captain Tanmay Agarwal was let off zero in the second over after Himmat Singh dropped a catch in Divij Mehra’s over. Tanmay (23) added 55-run partnership with Rahul Radesh (41) for the opening wicket before edging to second slopt in the 23rd over off Pranshu Vijayran bowling.

Rahul took 102 deliveries for his 41-run knock which was laced with four boundaries. Rohit Rayudu’s unbeaten 197-ball 90 included eight boundaries and one maximum. Rahul and Rohit managed to power Hyderabad to 81/1 by lunch. In the post lunch session, Rahul handed his wicket to Divij Mehra in the 37th over. Rahul and Rohit added 35-run partnerships for the second wicket.

K Nitesh Reddy, who came to bat at third, returned to pavilion for a duck in the same over as hosts were reduced to 90/3. Thanks to Chandan’s 67-run knock (5×4, 3×6), Hyderabad crossed 200-run mark. He added a 132-run partnership with Rohit for the fourth wicket.

At stumps, T Santosh Goud (10 batting) was giving company to Rohit Rayudu. For Delhi, Divij Mehra snared two wickets while Pranshu Vijayran and Hrithik Shokeen scalped a wicket each.