Brilliant Trophy: Anurag, Harshit clinch chess titles

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:25 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Anurag Timmapudi from Zilla Parishad High school, Vellatur and Harshit Ranjan Sahu from St Xavier School, Cuttack won titles

Hyderabad: Anurag Timmapudi from Zilla Parishad High school, Vellatur and Harshit Ranjan Sahu from St Xavier School, Cuttack won titles in the junior and open categories respectively at the Brilliant Trophy online chess tournament, on Tuesday.

Anurag scored 10.5 points from 12 rounds while A Vishwa and Maheedhar took second and third places with 10 points each. Meanwhile in Open category, Harshit scored 9.5 points from 12 rounds for the top honours.

Open category Top Ten Places: 1.Harshit Ranjan Sahu, 2.Kartavya Anadkat, 3.Iniyan, 4.Akshath sinha, 5.Naga Akhil Charan, 6.Perumallu, 7.Arvind Iyer, 8.Samarth J Rao, 9.P.V.Satyanarayana, 10.Abdallah M Nistar;

Juniors’ category Top Ten places: 1.Anurag Tummapudi, 2.A.Vishwa, 3.U.Maheedhar, 4.Anshuman dey 5.Abhigyan Goswami, 6.Neerav Vishal, 7.Yashraj Gajanan Rathi, 8.Shreyan Bag, 9.Sri Sai Vedansh, 10.P.Harshith

Age group winners:

U-15: Boys: 1.Ruchit Acharya, 2.KSSRA Praneeth

Girls: 1.Shybi Binoj, 2.Harshita Goel;

U-13: Boys: 1.Satav Aditya, 2.Sanjay SV;

Girls: 1.Saanvi Naveen, 2.Sahasra Samudrala;

U-11 Boys: 1.P Lakshith, 2.Yatharth Nathani;

Girls: 1.Lasya Tummapudi, 2.Y.Lalithya Devi;

U-9 Boys: 1.Narendra Agarwal, 2.Tarun Karthikeyan Ch;

Girls: 1.Geethasri M, 2.Muriel Shanessa Fernandes;

U-7 Boys: 1.Visisht Sriram, 2.Rayansh Lulla;

Girls: 1.Chandrima, 2.Aganya;

Best Woman: Madhura Lalasa.