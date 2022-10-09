Samad, Suresh bag top honours at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

(ALL SMILES: Winners and runners-up with their trophies) Shaik Samad and Suresh Duvvala bagged top honours in the juniors and open category respectively of the 197th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

Hyderabad: Shaik Samad and Suresh Duvvala bagged top honours in the juniors and open category respectively of the 197th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament held at the Brilliant Grammar High school, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the junior’s category, Shaik Samad and Shivansh Mishra tied for first place with 5.5 points from six rounds. In the tie-breaker Samad got the better of Shivansh to clinch the title. Sistla Pranav claimed third place with five points.

Also Read Chidvilas in lead with nine others at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

In the open category Suresh won the title with 5.5 points from six rounds. Chidvilash Sai and A Riteesh settled for second and third places with five points and 4.5 points respectively.

Top Ten places (Open category): 1 Suresh Duvvala, 2 Chidvilas Sai, 3 A Riteesh, 4 D Chetana, 5 Pranay Akula, 6 Gade Saranya, 7 Rohith N, 8 Natura Bethi, 9 Mihir Chandra Loke, 10 P Karyasheel; Age Group Winners: U-15: Boys: 1 Sistla Pranav, 2 K.Kaushik; Girls: 1 M Veda Sruthi; U-13: Boys: 1 Shivansh Mishra, 2 Vedic Tolwala; Girls: 1 Hasini, 2 Ch Naga Akshaya; U-11; Boys: 1 Shanmukha, 2 Anirvan Parsi; Girls: 1 T Kundana; U-9: Boys: 1 G Pranavaditya, 2 Agasthya Samhit Pabba; Girls: 1 Tanvi Akkineni, 2 Sarvani Bhanuja; U-7: Boys: 1 T Shreyan, 2 Velvendhan R; Girls: 1 Kavya Nirvana, 2 G Sahasra; Best Woman: D Nigama Sree, Best Veteran: Sk Mahaboob.