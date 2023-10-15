Brilliant Trophy: Susheela, Chidvilas bag chess titles

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Medal winners of the 209th Brilliant Trophy chess tournament on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Sai Susheela Reddycherla of St Andrews School, Boyinapally and Chidvilas Sai S of Narayana High School, Ramakrishnapuram bagged chess titles in junior and open categories respectively in the 209th Brilliant Trophy chess tournament held at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar on Sunday.

Susheela won the event by scoring 6 points out of 6 rounds, while Sharjeel Sk and Sri Samanvith got second and third places with 5 points each.

In the Open category Chidvilas clinched the title by scoring 6 points in as many rounds ahead of Gade Saranya and Perumallu in second and third places respectively with 5 points each.

Results: Top Ten Places – Open Category: 1. Chidvilas Sai, 2. Gade Saranya, 3. Perumallu, 4. Abhiram Sai, 5. Krithikreddy Nandyala, 6. Satyanarayana Murthy PVV, 7. Visesh Reddy, 8. Vedic Tolwala, 9. Akella Sankalpa Ruthvik, 10. Dharmateja; Age Group Prize Winners: U-15 Boys: 1. M Akhil, 2. Reyansh Yadav; Girls: 1. Aaradhya M, 2. Jayana Sree G; U-13 Boys: 1. Vikhyath B, 2. Anish Erukulla; Girls: 1. Sahasra Reddy, 2. Sahasra Lekha B; U-11 Boys: 1. Sharjeel SK, 2. Tarun Sai Thota; Girls: 1. Rishita Baheti, 2. K Laasya; U-9 Boys: 1. Sri Samanvith, 2. Rohan Santhana; Girls: 1. K Tejasvi, 2. Rejoice; U-7 Boys: 1.Velvendhan R, 2. Prasidh Ambati; Girls: 1. Akshara Kalyani, 2. Madhu Sree Duvvala; Best Woman: Ch Sanjana, Best Veteran: K Rajagopal.

