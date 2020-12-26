Bringing performers to city

A year of gloom lit up by live theatre

A year of unprecedented gloom and morbidity, lockdowns, economic slowdown, depressed scenario and everything online from shopping to Zoom chats and webinars. Amidst this, the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival went live recently bringing performers from various States like Assam, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana to Hyderabad.

A distinct feature being the grand spectacle Quli: Dilon ka Shahzaada at the imposing Moazzam Jahi Market, that formed the perfect backdrop to lift spirits of the citizens who filled the full house from cross-sections of society. Telangana’s flagship theatre event led the country in resuming live activities that drew applause from audiences and performers from across India.

During the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation reached out to artistes, technicians and stagecraftsmen in eight States helping them tide over these months of sustenance. Praising their efforts, Mumbai’s theatre actor Danish Husain says, “In our country there is no social security for performing arts, hence, what Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation did for no less than 600 families in various States is commendable. Hats off to such a noble effort.”

Despite all odds weighed against his favour, theatre revivalist and actor-director Mohammad Ali Baig was determined to proceed with the annual Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival, which is a tribute to his father. “A silver lining in these times of Covid protocols is the return of the much awaited Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival. The almost incarcerated lifestyle has brought about an innovative rethinking,” says bureaucrat Arvind Kumar.

Faculty member of the National School of Drama and former director of Rangayana, Mysore, Bhageerathi Bai said, “When the country’s oldest theatre places like Prithvi and NSD could not hold their festivals this year, Hyderabad’s Baig Theatre Festival showed the country that true commitment to the art form wins. All safety protocols for us participating artistes and audience were followed to the T.”

