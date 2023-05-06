British Deputy High Commission Hyderabad celebrates coronation of King Charles III

The coronation is a significant cultural event for the United Kingdom with heads of State from around the globe attending the ceremony, the first since late Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in June 1953

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:58 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: The British Deputy High Commission Hyderabad hosted a screening of the coronation of King Charles III at the Taj Falaknuma Palace here on Saturday. Guests from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments, diplomatic corps and leaders from business, arts and culture, and sports attended the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Gareth Wynn Owen said “The coronation of the King and Queen Consort will be celebrated across the UK, in 14 realms, throughout the Commonwealth and around the world”.

The coronation on Saturday is a significant cultural event for the United Kingdom with heads of State from around the globe attending the ceremony, the first since late Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in June 1953.