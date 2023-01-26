Telangana Governor’s remarks to be taken up with President: Talasani

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:20 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said a representation would be given to the President of India Droupadi Murmu seeking action against Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan over her comments during the Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan.

“There is a definite need for the President to intervene. It is very unfortunate that the Governor made such comments. Being in such a responsible position, the Governor should not have made such comments, that too during the Republic Day celebrations in the presence of the Chief Secretary and the DGP,” the Minister said.