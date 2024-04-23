BRS Adilabad candidate Athram Sakku files nomination

Speaking to pressmen, Sakku said he would easily register victory in the elections. Both the BJP and Congress were duping the public by making false promises at the time of polls.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 April 2024, 06:27 PM

Adilabad: The BRS candidate from Adilabad Athram Sakku exuded confidence of winning from the segment considering the growth witnessed in the regime of the BRS-led government. He filed his nomination here on Tuesday.

On behalf of Sakku, MLC Dande Vittal filed a second set of nominations. He was joined by MLAs Anil Jadhav and Kova Laxmi. Former Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna, BRS leaders Lolam Shyamsundar, Marsakola Saraswathi, Ramkishan Reddy were present.

Meanwhile, Gedem Sagar, a resident of Adilabad, submitted two sets of nominations on the ticket of Praja Bandhu party. Nine nominations were filed from Adilabad till Tuesday, officials said.