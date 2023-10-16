BRS-Alike Electoral Symbols In Telangana | Telangana Assembly Elections | Telangana Today

Published Date - 08:22 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

The political arena in Telangana is abuzz with rising concern over look-alike electoral symbols, a matter that’s unsettling the ruling BRS. The worry stems from the potential confusion among voters that could be stirred by symbols resembling BRS’s emblematic “Car” symbol. This could possibly impact the electoral prospects of BRS candidates in the forthcoming elections. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had acknowledged this issue in the past by removing several similar symbols, like the “Hat,” “Iron Box,” “Truck,” “Auto Rickshaw,” and notably the “Road Roller,” from the free symbols list.

