By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:07 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Hyderabad, the capital city, witnessed a robust performance by the BRS, securing victory in seven constituencies previously won in the 2018 elections. The district saw an equal split of triumphs between BRS and AIMIM, each securing victories in seven constituencies, while the BJP clinched one seat.

