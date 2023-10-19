BRS Candidate Kancherla Bhupal Reddy asks people to teach lesson to opposition leaders

Bhupal Reddy further alleged that the Congress leaders believe that they can win the elections by purchasing votes. But, he added, it would be proved false once again in this election.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:01 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Nalgonda: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate and incumbent MLA for Nalgonda Assembly constituency, Kancherla Bhupal Reddy, on Thursday urged the people to teach a lesson to opposition leaders who tried to create hurdles in the development of the constituency.

Campaigning in the 41st ward of Nalgonda town, Bhupal Reddy alleged that opposition leaders were unleashing false propaganda about Nalgonda’s development, fearing that the development and beautification works taken up in the district headquarters with over Rs 600 crore would yield votes to BRS in the upcoming elections. He reminded that the Nalgonda assembly constituency witnessed no development during the Congress government in united Andhra Pradesh state.

“A former MLA from Nalgonda assembly constituency, who also held a cabinet post in the earlier Congress government, did nothing for development and solve the issues in the assembly segment,” he added.

Bhupal Reddy further alleged that the Congress leaders believe that they can win the elections by purchasing votes. But, he added, it would be proved false once again in this election.