Telangana: Several Congress, BJP leaders join BRS in Dubbaka

Prabhakar Reddy had welcomed 300 workers of BJP, and Congress into the party fold by handing them BRS scarf at Reddypally village of Chegutna

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is campaigning in Doulthabad of Dubbaka Constituency on Thursday.

Medak: Several Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre and leaders joined in Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy from Dubbaka Constituency.

While Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, the party nominee for Dubbaka constituency, was touring the constituency as part of his election campaign, several leaders from both the parties joined in BRS. Prabhakar Reddy had welcomed 300 workers of BJP, and Congress into the party fold by handing them BRS scarf at Reddypally village of Chegutna Mandal on Thursday.

Earlier, another 400 people from both national parties have joined at Rukmapur in the same mandal. In Doulthabad mandal, over 300 workers from both the opposition parties joined BRS. BJP senior leader Murthy Karunkar Reddy along with his followers has joined BRS at Chervapur in Dubbaka Municipality. The BRS nominee for Dubbaka Constituency Prabhakar Reddy had participated in a huge bike rally in Doulthabad after the joining programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said the Congress bus rally would attract no response from the people of Telangana because the Congress had ignored the interests of the State for quite a long time despite being in power for majority years.

Questioning the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as to why he was not raising issues pertaining to Telangana in Lok Sabha, the Medak MP has said that Rahul Gandhi never raised the BJP-led government’s ignorance of Telangana development. He has said that the people of Telangana would know what Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao did for them during the past nine years. Reddy has said that the BRS will certainly score hat trick to continue the growth of the State.