BRS candidates confident of winning majority seats in erstwhile Khammam

All the surveys in Telangana have already revealed that BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would win the third term as Chief Minister, BRS leaders said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Khammam BRS candidate P Ajay Kumar speaking to the media.

Khammam: Senior BRS leaders here have asserted that the party would win a majority of Assembly seats in erstwhile Khammam district in the forthcoming elections.

All the surveys in the State have already revealed that BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would win the third term as Chief Minister. The public knew all the BRS candidates while the opposition parties were still scrambling to finalise their candidates, the leaders said.

The party candidates Puvvada Ajay Kumar of Khammam, L Kamal Raju of Madhira, B Madan Lal of Wyra and Sandra Venkata Veeraiah of Sathupalli along with MLC Tata Madhusudhan and MPs Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Nama Nageswara Rao addressed the media here on Tuesday.

Unlike the 2014 and 2018 elections, the BRS party would win the highest number of seats in erstwhile Khammam and give it to Chandrashekhar Rao as a gift. People of erstwhile Khammam have to think wisely, stand with development and support the BRS candidates, Ajay Kumar said. The main opponent of the BRS would be the Congress party. People in the State gave 63 seats to the party for the first time and 88 seats for the second time. The Assembly seats to be won by the BRS would go up further this time, he said.

MP Nageswara Rao said after achieving Telangana, there has been a lot of development in Telangana in the last 10 years. Telangana also ranks first in the country in implementation of welfare schemes. People would ensure a hat-trick victory for Chandrashekhar Rao. Schemes that were being implemented in Telangana were not available in any State in the country. The BRS government delivered every promise made in the last 10 years and would deliver the promises made in the 2023 election manifesto, he said.

Congress party has copied BRS programmes and promises and it was not the other way around. Even the Centre has copied Telangana schemes. Chandrashekhar Rao was a man of his word and was sincere towards the welfare of people of the State, MLC Madhusudhan said.MP Ravichandra said if opposition leaders were elected as MLAs, the public would not have access to them. It was the BRS cadre’s responsibility to make Chandrashekhar Rao a hat-trick Chief Minister, he said.

Wyra MLA Ramulu Naik, senior leader Gundala Krishna, Mayor P Neeraja and SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar and others were present.