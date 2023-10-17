‘Congress can defeat only BJP, not BRS in Telangana’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:49 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Hyderabad: The ruling BRS is leaving no opportunity to assert its dominance in Telangana ahead of the Assembly elections. The party leadership took potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that his party would defeat the BJP in Telangana.

Addressing a press meet in Mizoram on Tuesday, Gandhi, asserting his party’s intent to take on the BJP in various States across India, said the Congress was determined to defeat the BJP across the country.

“We defeated the BJP in Karnataka. We will defeat the BJP in Telangana. We will decimate the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. We will defeat the BJP in the Chhattisgarh election. We defeated the BJP in Rajasthan last time, and this time, we will defeat them again. We plan to do the same in the Northeast. Do not underestimate the idea of the Congress party,” he said.

In a quick retort, the BRS concurred with Rahul Gandhi on the Congress’s potential to challenge the BJP in Telangana, a State where the Congress has a more established presence. Through its official handle on social media, the BRS declared that the Congress could never defeat it in the State.

In the tweet, BRS declared, “Yes, Rahul Gandhi. You are right. Your Congress Party can only defeat BJP in Telangana. You can never defeat BRS, NEVER! #KCROnceAgain.”

