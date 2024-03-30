Saturday, Mar 30, 2024
BRS complaint: EC asks for report from Collector

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj asked District Collector and District Election Officer Valluru Kranthi to examine the complaint in terms of the exact instructions of the EC and take necessary action immediately.

Published Date - 30 March 2024, 09:46 PM
Sangareddy: The Election Commission has responded to the complaint filed by BRS MLA Chintha Prabhakar against BJP candidate from Medak M Raghunandan Rao.

Vikas Raj asked the Collector to submit a detailed report and also an action report to his office immediately.

