Khammam cybercrime police recover 20 lost mobile phones

In a statement Khammam ACP (Cybercrime) Shankar said that so far 550 lost phones worth around Rs 30 lakh have been blocked, traced and handed over to the rightful owners through the CEIR portal in the district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 08:24 PM

Khammam cybercrime police recovered 20 lost mobile phones and handed over them to owners.

Khammam: ACP (Cybercrime) Shankar informed that 20 lost mobile phones were tracked through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal and handed over to the owners of the phones.

In a statement here on Monday he said that so far 550 lost phones worth around Rs 30 lakh have been blocked, traced and handed over to the rightful owners through the CEIR portal in the district.

Also Read Lost your mobile phone: CEIR is here to help

The worth of the recovered mobile phones ranges between Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 10,000. The district police were using advanced technology to trace the lost mobile phones.

SIs Ranjith Kumar and Vijay, constables Santhosh and Nagendramma were present.