BRS delegation meets DGP, presents route map for ‘Chalo Medigadda’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 06:57 PM

Source: Twitter/Satyavathi Rathod.

Hyderabad: A delegation of BRS leaders led by Satyavathi Rathod, former Minister called on Director General of Police Ravi Gupta and briefed him on the ‘Chalo Medigadda’ call given by the party.

The DGP was informed that the elected representatives from the party, including MPs, MLAs and MLCs would be visiting the Medigadda barrage as part of the programme on March 1. The visit was intended to present the factual situation at the barrage to the people of the State.

The BRS has been contending that the barrage could be rehabilitated under a time-bound programme to resume water drawl from Godavari. BRS leaders informed the DGP that ‘Chalo Medigadda’ would be a peaceful programme intended to draw the attention of the administration to the need for immediate repairs to the barrage.

The DGP was presented with a copy of the route map finalised by the party for the programme. The DGP assured the delegation that appropriate security arrangements would be made for the programme.