BRS demands job calendar, two lakh government jobs within a year

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 June 2024, 06:05 PM

Hyderabad: Giving a fresh boost to the ongoing fight of the government job aspirants, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) issued an ultimatum to the Congress government, demanding for immediate redressal of the genuine issues raised by the candidates. The main opposition party also demanded that the Congress fulfill its electoral promises by releasing a job calendar and filling two lakh government posts within a year.

Following a meeting with government job aspirants at his residence on Thursday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao came down heavily on the State government over its unfulfilled promises. “Before the elections, the Congress government advertised about job calendars and even announced dates for about 10 exams. Not a single notification has been issued even after seven months,” he said, demanding that the government release these notifications immediately.

Rama Rao criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for failing to deliver on promises made during the election campaign, including increasing Group-2 jobs by 2,000 and adding a few thousand more jobs in Group-3. “In the first Cabinet meeting itself, they deceived the unemployed by claiming to conduct a Mega DSC. Rather than giving notification for 20,000 jobs as promised, the government added only 5,000 more posts compared to the previous notification,” he added.

Highlighting the lack of progress on Group-1 jobs, the BRS working president pointed out that only 60 positions were added since the previous notification issued during the BRS regime. “When asked to increase jobs, they are trying to escape by citing technical reasons. BRS will not tolerate this. We will question the government in the Assembly and stand by the unemployed in their fight for justice,” he asserted.

Rama Rao called for fair selection in Group-1 Mains, reminding Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka of his past demand for a 1:100 selection ratio from the prelims. “Why is this not being implemented now to benefit the candidates?” he asked.

Rao emphasized the need for adequate gaps between exams such as TET, Group-1 Prelims, DSC, Group-2, Group-1 Mains, and Group-3 to accommodate students who write multiple exams. “Exams should be scheduled with enough time in between to ensure fair preparation for all candidates,” he stated. He warned that if these demands are not met, the BRS leaders would fight alongside the unemployed youth.

Speaking on the occasion, the Groups aspirants made it clear that they had no political affiliations as was being propagated by the ruling Congress and were fighting only for their future. They said they were approaching all political parties to seek their support in their fight for justice and urged the State government to resolve their issues as promised during the Assembly elections.