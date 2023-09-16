BRS leader Dasoju Sravan writes open letter to Kharge, CWC members

In an open letter addressed to CWC members, Sravan welcomed them to Hyderabad, a city wrecked during the Congress regime in the past by politically instigated communal riots, but transformed successfully by CM KCR into a global destination

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:39 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS leader and MLC Dasoju Sravan on Saturday appealed to the Congress leadership holding its CWC meeting in the city to make best use of the occasion acting in a broader perspective.

In an open letter addressed to the CWC members as well as AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sravan welcomed them to Hyderabad, a city wrecked during the Congress regime in the past by politically instigated communal riots, but transformed successfully by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao into a global destination.

He wanted all the Z-Plus security politicians taking part in the CWC meeting to rise above the narrow mindset of political tourists and to task themselves with the study of the transformation of Telangana into a growth hub and help replicate the Telangana model in States ruled by the Congress and those where it was in the opposition.

Hyderabad was hailed by Foxconn chief Young Liu and actor Rajanikanth for its emergence into a city with world class facilities. It would be a splendid opportunity for the Congress leaders to understand how the city could overcome the challenges associated with such a major city and adjoining urban outgrowths, he added.