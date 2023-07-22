Be wary of BJP’s sinister moves, says Dasoju Sravan

Dasoju Sravan said on Saturday that the ban on rice exports by the Centre would have an adverse impact on Telangana

Hyderabad: BRS leader Dasoju Sravan said on Saturday that the ban on rice exports by the Centre would have an adverse impact on Telangana, India’s largest producer of paddy.

Addressing a news conference, he said the Centre’s move, which triggered panic buying of rice in the US and other countries, would cast shadow on hopes of paddy farmers and traders in Telangana.

Taking strong exception to remarks made by BJP State president G Kishan Reddy against the BRS government on different counts, he said people in the State should be wary of the sinister designs of the BJP.

He questioned the contribution of Kishan Reddy, being the union minister for development of the North East. Manipur was on the boil and the BJP cannot be absolved of its role in pitting people of one community against the other sparking violence that cost hundreds of lives. Similar attempts were being made in Telangana too with ‘Razakar Files,’ a movie in the making with the support of the BJP solely intended to fan the flames of communal hatred, he said.

Questioning the BJP leader’s bid to make a hue and cry over State programmes such as construction of two bedroom houses, loan waiver to farmers and provision of jobs to the unemployed, he said that despite the Centre’s avowed stand of non-cooperation to the development of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao could achieve a major turnaround in the agriculture sector. Rapid strides were achieved in key sectors.

Kishan Reddy was out to spread canards targeting the BRS. But the people of the State, major beneficiaries of the BRS rule, would not be carried away with his propaganda against the administration.

He pointed out that the BJP government in Maharashtra had taken up a special programme for development of Dharavi, the largest slum of Mumbai involving the Adani Group. Kishan Reddy should take up a similar initiative in State too adopting slums of Hyderabad such as Addagutta and Parsigutta, if he was serious about helping the State, he said.