BRS leader Kavitha applauds Women’s Reservation Bill passage in Parliament

Describing the bill's approval as a 'landmark moment,' she emphasized it as a triumph for democracy, equality, and the empowerment of every Indian woman.

By PTI Updated On - 10:29 AM, Fri - 22 September 23

Hyderabad: Hailing the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament, BRS leader K Kavitha said she would continue her fight ‘to safeguard’ and seek assured representation for OBC women.

Terming the passage of the bill as ‘historic,’ she said it was a victory for democracy, equality and the power of every Indian woman.

In a post on X (formerly twitter), the BRS MLC noted that this was not just about politics but progress, representation, and breaking barriers.

It’s about a brighter future where the voices of our remarkable women shape our beloved motherland’s destiny, said Kavitha, who has been a strong proponent of the women’s reservation bill.

“To the incredible women of India – our spirit is unstoppable! Our strength, resilience, and unwavering spirit has paved the way for a more inclusive and empowered India.” “We will continue the fight to safeguard & seek assured representation of OBC women! #WomensReservationBill,” she added.

Earlier this month, she had made an appeal to all political parties to unite for the bill.

In March this year, Kavitha held a protest in New Delhi in support of it.

The watershed bill to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the Parliamentary nod on Thursday as the Rajya Sabha voted unanimously in favour of it.

r of it.

Also Read Implement reservations without delay: Kavitha