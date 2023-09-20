Implement reservations without delay: Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday demanded immediate implementation of reservations for women in all legislative bodies. Sounding a caution against any further delay in its implementation, she said failure to put it to immediate effect would reduce it to a mere political move.

She recalled that on the very 12th day of the formation of Telangana, the BRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had passed a resolution in the Assembly in support of women’s reservation. But the Centre had brought the bill almost 10 years after the State resolution.

She stressed that the bill should ensure social justice in the implementation of women’s reservation. The Central government should think about providing reservation to OBC women on the lines of the proposal to provide reservation to SC and ST women. Women from all communities should be able to reap the benefits of the Bill.

Congratulatory messages poured in a big way for Kavitha, who strived hard for the Women’s Reservation Bill. Minister Satyavati Rathod and Mayor of Hyderabad, Gadwal Vijayalakshmi along with many other leaders congratulated her on the occasion. Students from different colleges in the city also met Kavitha and thanked her.