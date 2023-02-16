BRS leaders criticise ex-MP Srinivas Reddy for comments against State govt

MLC Tata Madhusudhan alleged that the former MP was criticising the party for his selfish political needs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

MLC T Madhusudhan speaking to the media in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: BRS leaders have hit out at former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy for his comments against the State government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, party district president and MLC Tata Madhusudhan alleged that the former MP was criticising the party for his selfish political needs. After being in BRS for seven years, the former MP was now betraying the party. When he joined the party, he had claimed that the BRS government was giving priority to development and welfare of the poor. What has changed after being in the party for seven years, Madhusudhan sought to know and alleged that Srinivas Reddy was trying to spread lies against the government.

The MLC said the ex-MP had disgraced himself and proved his political immaturity with his comments against the BRS government. Srinivas Reddy was saying that Dharani portal has become a pile of mistakes but the same portal was able to register his 108 acres of land and issue him pass books, he said.

Referring to Srinivas Reddy’s allegation that the Sitarama Project would not be completed even after 15 years, the MLC showed the documents which the former had submitted to get the project’s tender and complained that the ex-MP was making false allegations against the project.

DCC Bank chairman K Nagabhushanam, Mayor P Neeraja, city BRS president P Nagaraju, the district Rythu Bandhu Samithi president N Venkateshwar Rao, corporator K Murali and others were present.