Arrangements on for CM KCR’s birthday on Friday

BRS party's Hyderabad unit is organising the celebrations at Thrill City on Necklace Road where cultural programmes by folk artistes and also performances on government welfare and development programmes, are being organised

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Leaders and activists of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are gearing up to celebrate the 69th birthday of the party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday on a grand scale. The party’s Hyderabad unit is organising the celebrations at Thrill City on Necklace Road where cultural programmes by folk artistes and also performances on government welfare and development programmes, are being organised.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said prayers would be organised for the good health and prosperity of Chandrashekhar Rao at all the places of worship including temples, mosques, churches and Gurudwaras in Hyderabad. Blood donation camps, fruit distribution and other social activities along with cake cutting ceremonies would be held across the city by the BRS cadre including MLAs, MLCs and municipal corporators.

While GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy would perform ‘chandiyagam’ at Peddamma temple in Jubilee Hills and Ganesh temple at Secunderabad respectively, different homams and yagams as well as special pujas for the well-being of the Chief Minister were being organised at all the major temples in and around Hyderabad.

Earlier, responding to union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy’s allegations against the Telangana government and the Chief Minister, Srinivas Yadav launched a broadside against the Union Minister and dared him for a debate on the development of Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency and Amberpet Assembly constituency during his tenure and demanded that Kishan Reddy release a white paper on his contribution for development of these constituencies.

MLAs Kaleru Venkatesh, Mutha Gopal, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Srilatha Reddy and other leaders were present.