BRS leaders want action against those responsible for farmer Prabhakar’s suicide

BRS district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan also asked the Collector to probe into an incident of doctors acting negligently towards a farmer who went to the Government General Hospital for treatment following snakebite recently.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 July 2024, 09:28 PM

BRS leaders called on district Collector Muzammil Khan in Khammam.

Khammam: BRS district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan urged district Collector Muzammil Khan to take strict action against those responsible for the suicide of a farmer Bojedla Prabhakar of Poddutur in Chintakani mandal in the district.

He along with BRS leaders Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, L Kamal Raju, K Koteswara Rao and K Nagabhushanam called on the Collector here on Monday. The MLC also asked the Collector to probe into an incident of doctors acting negligently towards a farmer who went to the Government General Hospital for treatment following snakebite recently.

Later in the day, Madhusudhan handed over CMRF cheques worth Rs 16.25 lakh to 54 beneficiaries at the party district office. He alleged that the CMRF cheques released by the previous BRS government were not being distributed to the poor by the Congress government.

The government was not sanctioning CMRF cheques worth beyond Rs 60, 000. During the BRS government cheques worth Rs 5 lakh were also given to the deserving poor. But now only Rs 60, 000 was given even for medical expenses worth Rs 3 lakh and above, he noted.

Hundreds of CMRF cheques issued by the previous government with the photo of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao were still pending as the government wants to release them with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s photo. The government should release the pending cheques immediately, Madhusudhan added.