BRS leads online drive for Telangana polls with strong NRI and Local Backing

As one of the states with the most active social media engagement, Telangana finds political parties leveraging online platforms to reach not just local voters but also NRIs, a crucial demographic.

By James Edwin Updated On - 06:11 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Jeddah: In the run-up to the assembly elections in Telangana, online campaigning has emerged as a critical battleground, with the BRS party taking the lead both on social media and on the ground.

The party’s online influence is attributed to a strong, dedicated fan base comprising people from different parts of Telangana and NRIs working in various countries. These NRIs are actively volunteering to promote and support the leadership of KCR.

As one of the states with the most active social media engagement, Telangana finds political parties leveraging online platforms to reach not just local voters but also NRIs, a crucial demographic.

While the BJP has a reputation for active online campaigning, BRS leads in Telangana by employing an aggressive digital strategy that covers both urban and rural areas, including tribal constituencies like Mulugu, Khanapur, Asifabad, and Yellandu.

Lenkalappli Nagaraju, an NRI working in Saudi Arabia, noted that despite being far away, he and his brother in the USA are continually updated on developments in their home village of Manwada in Mahbubabad district.

Unlike other parties, BRS connects directly with voters via WhatsApp groups, focusing on constructive dialogue and sharing detailed information on development projects and welfare schemes. While other parties focus on the usage of abusive and derogatory remarks on social media platforms, the BRS is focussing on disseminating information on developmental activities and welfare measures initiated mandal-wise.

Compared to other parties, Telangana people talked, shared and interacted mostly about the BRS online. Photos, quotes, audio clippings of speeches, and videos are shared on WhatsApp groups and various platforms of social media. The party’s online content is not primarily generated by the party or its candidates but is contributed by a network of tech-savvy volunteers and ardent fans.

Dudala Venkat Goud, a native of Yadradri Bhongir district working in Texas, USA, stated, “I spend 3-4 hours daily supporting BRS by sharing factual statistics and information on development projects led by KCR. We refrain from using derogatory remarks or manipulating images of opponents.” Such a pattern is not followed by other parties.

The BRS party enjoys a unique advantage in the digital space: a robust and highly active online support base that makes its content highly visible to social media users. Leading BRS figures, such as K Chandrashekhar Rao and K T Rama Rao have been noted for their influence and popularity, which translates into compelling narratives that resonate with the public.