| Brs Manifesto For Middle Class Women Annapurna Soubhagya Lakshmi And Cylinder For Rs 400

BRS Manifesto For Middle Class Women: Annapurna, Soubhagya Lakshmi, And Cylinder For Rs. 400

KCR's BRS manifesto prioritizes poor and middle-class people, introducing the 'Annapurna' scheme for quality rice, 'Soubhagya Lakshmi' for 18+ women, and reducing the prices of household cylinders.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:06 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: KCR’s BRS manifesto prioritizes poor and middle-class people, introducing the ‘Annapurna’ scheme for quality rice, ‘Soubhagya Lakshmi’ for 18+ women, and reducing the prices of household cylinders.